Portugal's Algarve coast had been seeing a surge in bookings before the country was placed on the amber list (Credit: Algarve Tourism Board)

The Foreign Office (FCDO) has not added Portugal to its blanket advice against all non-essential travel, despite the country being moved to the government’s amber list.

The decision to move Portugal to the amber list from 4am on Tuesday (8 June) was made by transport secretary Grant Shapps on Thursday (3 June).

But this does not necessarily mean that the FCDO will automatically change travel advice to Portugal.

The FCDO also does not currently advise against non-essential travel to the Canary Islands and five Greek islands - Rhodes, Kos, Zante, Corfu and Crete – even though Spain and Greece are classified as amber destinations by the Department for Transport (DfT) and require a 10-day quarantine when returning to England.

Delegates at last month’s Abta Travel Law seminar were told that Foreign Office advice was “more important” than the traffic light categories for travel companies, as it was FCDO advice that “triggered” customers’ rights to cancel their holidays and claim a refund.

Most travel companies are likely to offer customers with bookings to Portugal the opportunity to change the dates of their trip rather than refunds.

EasyJet holidays says in its advice to passengers: “Holidays to amber destinations can go ahead if you’re happy to travel and follow the re-entry steps set out by the government.”