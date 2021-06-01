He said the government had to be "cautious" over foreign holidays

Transport secretary Grant Shapps has warned the mass reopening of international travel could "screw up" the UK’s emergence and recovery from the pandemic.

Shapps on Thursday (10 June) told Sky News the restart must be delayed until other countries match Britain’s vaccination programme. He also denied claims that the government was close to placing more countries on the green list.

"What no one wants to see us doing now is to screw that all up by inadvertently reattracting the coronavirus into this country," said Shapps.

"I think most people agree we’ve got to be cautious. I am the transport secretary, I want transport to happen, I want international transport to happen, but I think most people appreciate that what we need to do is open up cautiously.

"I hope and I am sure that will happen as more and more people are vaccinated around the world."