Former CMV chief Christian Verhounig is among a handful of cruise veterans behind the launch of a new UK-based cruise line, which is promising "premium-value" cruise experiences starting in spring 2022 – and launches with a commitment to working with agents.

Ambassador Cruise Line will homeport its first ship, the 1,400-guest Ambience, in Tilbury; sales will open in June, with the line’s inaugural sailing, a short break to Hamburg, fixed for 6 April next year.



Ambience, which was built in 1991 and christened Regal Princess by Margaret Thatcher, will then embark on a mixed itinerary programme sailing the Norwegian Fjords and British Isles.



Its first full programme will get under way in May 2023 and will consist of 33 sailings taking in 88 ports, visiting the Baltics and St Petersburg, Greenland, the Arctic and Iceland; winter sailings will include a range of expedition-style voyages sailing to the Canary Islands, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Scandinavia.



Ambassador said a trade sales team would be going out to agents shortly to encourage new trade partners to register for further details. A brochure will also be available.

The line is fully equity-financed and carries no debt, with backing from London-based equity house Njord Partners; chair Gordon Wilson brings more than 30 years’ travel experience to the role, serving as president and chief executive of Travelport until July 2019. He said the line would create "at least 100" jobs in the UK.