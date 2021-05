Former speaker of the House of Commons John Bercow has been confirmed for the ITT’s conference later this year.

The conference is due to take place 20-22 September at Hilton Istanbul Bomonti hotel, featuring sessions from other speakers including Jo Delahunty QC, Andy Harmer, Dame Irene Hays, Susan Hooper, Antonio Paradiso, Chris Paton, Jess Phillips MP, and Patricia Yates.

Bercow, who served as the 157th speaker of the House of Commons from 2009-2019, has had a “remarkable” career in politics.