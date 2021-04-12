Former Thomas Cook chief and chair of VisitBritain, Christopher Rodrigues CBE, has been named as the new non-executive chair of the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Rodrigues, who has for the past five years chaired Britain’s largest port, the Port of London, will oversee the agency, which serves as the UK’s shipping regulator – with oversight too for cruise.



The appointment was confirmed by transport secretary Grant Shapps on Tuesday (20 April).



The Department for Transport (DfT) said Rodrigues would bring "extensive international experience" to the role having held a wide range of roles across tourism and the arts, and in "public diplomacy".



"His leadership will contribute to the MCA’s ongoing plans to transform the agency as it works on innovation and regulation, while seeking to grow the UK flag and helping boost the maritime economy," said the DfT.