Former Thomas Cook Airlines pilots can claim statutory redundancy payments after an employment tribunal victory by their union Balpa.

Balpa brought a test case at the same time as a similar move by the TSSA. Both secured a judgment against Cook over its failure to consult staff who were made redundant without warning or consultation when the operator collapsed in September 2019.

Balpa’s judgment ordered an award equal to 90 days’ pay. It said: “There was no proper warning or notice given to or consultation with the recognised trade union, Balpa, or the individual pilots.

“In addition, no employee representatives had been elected or appointed for any such consultation.”

Balpa general secretary Brian Strutton said: “Thomas Cook’s sudden descent into administration left thousands of staff high and dry.

"Balpa said it would pursue a protective award for our members and we have successfully done so, but this is insignificant compared to the loss of livelihoods following the collapse of a great British company.”

Those covered by the judgment can seek compensation from the government’s Insolvency Service. Awards are capped at £525 a week.