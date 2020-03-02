Tann, 38, of Savernake Drive, Corby, was sent down on Friday (28 February) for 40 months after pleading guilty last October to four counts of fraud by false representation and three counts of false accounting.



He also admitted a further charge of perverting the course of justice said Leicestershire Police following a sentencing hearing at Leicester Crown Court.



The force said Tann’s actions forced Diamond Shortbreak into administration in 2018, leaving 10,000 holidaymakers without bookings and a "significant number of people" without jobs.



More to follow.