Former Flybe boss Christine Ourmieres-Widener is reportedly set to take over at TAP Air Portugal.

France’s La Tribune newspaper says she will take up the position following a board meeting on 24 June.

Ourmieres-Widener was chief executive of Flybe from 2107 until May 2019, before it was taken over by the Connect Airways consortium.

She also ran Ireland’s CityJet for nearly five years before this.

TAP, a Star Alliance member, was given a €1.2 billion government bail-out to help it through the Covid crisis.