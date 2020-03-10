When Cook collapsed in September 2019, agents in the failed firm’s consortia were given access to Tarsc for six months so they could get documentation which will help customers with their CAA claims.

With claims still outstanding, Abta and software owner Vertical Systems have struck a deal to co-fund the platform for another six months.

"We are pleased to confirm that in the interest of the travel agent community we have jointly agreed to extend agents access for another six month term until the end of September 2020 to complete existing claims," said Chris North, managing director of Vertical Systems.

"There will then be no further extension, so any documentation required beyond that date must be downloaded or printed before then."

He thanked Abta for its continued support.