Charitable Travel – a community interest company – will launch as a Worldchoice Plus member in April.

It will both retail and dynamically package worldwide holidays direct to the consumer via homeworkers and a call centre, with a view to potentially also functioning as a tour operator in the future.

Tilling said Charitable Travel would be as “competitively priced as anyone” – despite customers being able to easily donate a portion of their holiday cost to a charity of their choice – thanks to a unique model, which remains under wraps.

Additionally, being a social enterprise, surplus profits will be donated to support disadvantaged communities in destinations where tourism is key to the local economy.

Tilling, who stepped down from Funway in August last year after 11 years, expressed then a desire to embark on a more philanthropic venture.

“My intention is to blend commercial success with underlying compassion – rather than simply to create private profit,” she said.

Gary Lewis, chief executive of TTNG, said: “We are very excited by the opportunity Melissa’s new charitable venture offers to raise significant funds for good causes.

“We look forward to working with Melissa and her team as they launch and grow in the market.”

Tilling is encouraging the travel industry to reach out to her to explore working together.