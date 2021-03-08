'There is great potential for further growth through travel agents,' said Edwards upon his appointment

Explore has appointed former Intrepid Travel chief Michael Edwards its new managing director.

Edwards will take up the role from 5 April, with interim managing director John Telfer returning to his deputy role.



The adventure specialist said Edwards would bring six years’ leadership experience to the role from his time at Intrepid.



Edwards left Intrepid in December 2019 where he was chief growth officer, and has most recently held consultancy roles with Nomadic Tribe and The Travel Collective.



Joe Ponte, chief executive of Explore parent Hotelplan UK, said: "Michael’s experience in the small-group adventure travel category is unparalleled and makes him the perfect recruit to continue Explore’s strategic ambitions to become a global business.



"I look forward to working with Michael and the team at Explore to come back stronger after the Covid-19 pandemic, building on the solid foundations already in place."