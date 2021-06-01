Theresa May said “global Britain has shut its doors" with its current international travel policy

Former prime minister Theresa May has blasted the government’s traffic lights system as “chaotic” and questioned why travel is more restricted this summer, despite the UK’s high vaccination rates against Covid-19.

During a debate on the travel industry in the House of Commons, May said the UK had “gone backwards” in the past year and travel restrictions were now tighter than they had been in summer 2020 when there was no vaccine available.

“We have a devastated industry, jobs lost and global Britain shut for business,” she said. “Rather than being further forward, we have gone backwards. We have over 50% of the population vaccinated and yet we’re more restricted on travel than we were last year.”

May added that she had visited Switzerland and South Korea last year when there was no vaccine available.

“This year, there’s a vaccine but travel is not possible,” she said. “I really don’t understand the stance the government is taking. The messaging is mixed and the system chaotic.”