The Ship and Castle in St Mawes (Pictured) is among the hotels set to reopen

The Ship and Castle in St Mawes (Pictured) is among the hotels set to reopen

Nearly 40 hotels feared lost to the leisure and tourism industry following the collapse of Shearings Hotels last May have been given a new lease of life and are now set to reopen under the Coast & Country brand.

Under new ownership, and a new hotel management agreement with Bespoke Hotels, 39 former Shearings Hotels properties will reopen in 33 leisure destinations across England, Wales and Scotland over the coming weeks and months as lockdown eases.



Properties that feature in the new Coast & Country Hotel Collection include the Windermere Hotel in the Lake District, the Caledonian in the Scottish Highland town of Fort William, and the Ship and Castle in St Mawes, Cornwall.



Many of the hotels are located near coastal or rural attractions, and will serve as bases for outdoor pursuits or visits to local attraction. Opening dates will vary by location, with most planned for 17 May, in line with the government’s Covid roadmap. Some will reopen in June.



The portfolio also includes Derwent Manor Apartments, a set of 19 self-catering apartments in Keswick in the Lake District, which Coast & Country plans to reopen in April, with self-catered holiday accommodation permitted to reopen to single household groups from 12 April.