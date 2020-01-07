Former Sri Lanka Tourism chief Jean-Marc Flambert has joined Sri Lankan experiential travel specialist Eco Team to lead the firm’s expansion into the UK market.
Flambert headed up Sri Lanka Tourism in the UK and Ireland for three-and-a-half years between 2004 and 2008 and has launched several Sri Lankan brands in the UK.
He has also held top level sales and marketing roles in the UK and Europe with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Haiti’s ministry of tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.
He has been appointed country envoy UK at Eco Team, founded in 2000 by Anuruddha Bandara specialising in travel and tourism experiences with a focus on nature and wildlife.
The business offers tented safari experiences and mountain trekking, as well as trips to major national parks and other attractions.
“I am honoured to start working with who I consider the pioneer and leader in wildlife, nature and experiential holidays," said Flambert.
"I can’t wait to start meeting with the UK luxury industry and introducing new concepts to the presently outdated traditional round trip every UK tour operator offers.
"I plan to hand pick a few partners and differentiate the experiences based on the needs of their client.”
Bandara added: “The UK has a huge potential and one we want to develop. The decision to engage a UK country envoy stems from our belief in the market, and our ability to both meet and exceed the needs of our tour operator partners. We need to create greater awareness of our unique offering.
"[Flambert] knows Sri Lanka very well, and over the last 14 years, he has built up a strong network in the UK among tour operators and travel agents.”