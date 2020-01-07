Flambert headed up Sri Lanka Tourism in the UK and Ireland for three-and-a-half years between 2004 and 2008 and has launched several Sri Lankan brands in the UK.



He has also held top level sales and marketing roles in the UK and Europe with the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Haiti’s ministry of tourism and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.



He has been appointed country envoy UK at Eco Team, founded in 2000 by Anuruddha Bandara specialising in travel and tourism experiences with a focus on nature and wildlife.



The business offers tented safari experiences and mountain trekking, as well as trips to major national parks and other attractions.