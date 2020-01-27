Clarity Travel Management has formally unveiled its new sports division, Sportsbreaks.com.
The business rehired the entire Thomas Cook Sport team of 17 following Cook’s collapse last September.
Cook’s former sports lead Rob Slawson will head up Manchester-based Clarity Sports, with Sportsbreaks.com acting as its consumer arm.
Product will predominantly involve supporter travel, including a range of football, rugby, cricket and motorsport breaks.
Packages will include return travel, official tickets and accommodation.
Upon launch, Sportsbreaks.com will offer Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A and Portuguese Primeira Liga matches; seven Grand Prix, including Monaco and Silverstone; and Six Nations rugby in Dublin.
Slawson, director of Sports Travel at Clarity, said:“We’e delighted to be able to launch Sportsbreaks.com to the public. A lot of hard work has gone on behind-the-scenes to ensure our prospective customers have an array of sporting events available to choose from.
“Sportsbreaks.com will provide fans with great opportunities to see the very best that sport has to offer, while removing the stress from travel and accommodation searching, allowing fans to enjoy the sights and the sports in some of the world’s most desirable locations.”