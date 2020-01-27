The business rehired the entire Thomas Cook Sport team of 17 following Cook’s collapse last September.



Cook’s former sports lead Rob Slawson will head up Manchester-based Clarity Sports, with Sportsbreaks.com acting as its consumer arm.



Product will predominantly involve supporter travel, including a range of football, rugby, cricket and motorsport breaks.



Packages will include return travel, official tickets and accommodation.



Upon launch, Sportsbreaks.com will offer Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A and Portuguese Primeira Liga matches; seven Grand Prix, including Monaco and Silverstone; and Six Nations rugby in Dublin.