The business rehired the entire Thomas Cook sport team of 17 following Cook’s collapse last September.



Cook’s former sports lead Rob Slawson will head up Manchester-based Clarity Sports, with Sportsbreaks.com acting as its consumer arm.



Product will predominantly involve supporter travel, including a range of football, rugby, cricket and motorsport breaks. Packages will include return travel, official tickets and accommodation.



Upon launch, Sportsbreaks.com will offer Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A and Portuguese Primeira Liga matches; seven Grand Prix, including Monaco and Silverstone; and Six Nations rugby in Dublin.

Sportsbreaks.com has pledged to work with agents and offer commission on its packages.

Operations manager Amanda Brandariz told TTG: “We understand the role travel agents can play in helping us showcase and sell our products and we’re looking forward to working with any agents interested in selling our product range at sportsbreaks.com.”