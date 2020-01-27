The new shop in Frenchgate shopping centre opened its doors on Saturday (26 January), with civic mayor Linda Curran in attendance along with Barrhead president Jacqueline Dobson and former Thomas Cook chief Chris Mottershead, who is now advising Barrhead on its ambition 100-store expansion plan.



The team at Frenchgate, headed up by store manager Clare Eckersall, has nominated local cancer charity Firefly its 2020 partner and will be holding various fundraising activities and foreign currency collections for the charity throughout the year. Firefly provides free transport for local cancer patients.



Eckersall’s team have more than 100 years travel sector experience, and have visited more than 50 countries.