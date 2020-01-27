Barrhead has continued its march towards the 100-store mark with the official launch of its latest store in Doncaster, staffed by a team of former Thomas Cook agents.
The new shop in Frenchgate shopping centre opened its doors on Saturday (26 January), with civic mayor Linda Curran in attendance along with Barrhead president Jacqueline Dobson and former Thomas Cook chief Chris Mottershead, who is now advising Barrhead on its ambition 100-store expansion plan.
The team at Frenchgate, headed up by store manager Clare Eckersall, has nominated local cancer charity Firefly its 2020 partner and will be holding various fundraising activities and foreign currency collections for the charity throughout the year. Firefly provides free transport for local cancer patients.
Eckersall’s team have more than 100 years travel sector experience, and have visited more than 50 countries.
“Barrhead Travel has given us an amazing opportunity to be back in the heart of Doncaster serving our lovely community again," she said. "I am lucky to have a great team behind me who have a wealth of experience and knowledge. We’re all really looking forward to welcoming customers into our new store”
Dobson added: "The community is clearly behind them and excited to welcome a new travel brand to their town. Our expansion stores are being well received in their local communities and Doncaster is a great example of this.
"Clients had been booking with the team through social media and pop-up shops well before the retail store even opened. We wish them the very best of luck."