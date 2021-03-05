Former transport secretary Justine Greening has been appointed to the board of On the Beach.

Greening served as transport secretary between 2011 and 2012 under David Cameron.



She has taken up a non-executive director role with On the Beach with immediate effect, replacing Richard Pennycook on the OTA’s audit, remuneration and nominations committee.



After leaving government in 2018, Greening founded the Social Mobility Pledge campaign to create new opportunities for disadvantaged people through business and higher education.



Greening spent eight years as a minister, including six in the cabinet, and served as MP for Putney, Roehampton and Southfields from May 2005 to November 2019.



Prior to her political career, Greening trained and qualified as a chartered accountant.