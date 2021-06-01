An agent, who was made redundant at the height of the pandemic, has opened his own store under the Inspire Travel banner.

Taylor, who was let go from his management position with Tui last March, has in recent months been working on a business plan with a view to launching Inspire Travel by Shaun in Bourne, Lincolnshire.

"I have always wanted to run my own travel business, and when I saw the store in Bourne’s Abbey Road become vacant, I jumped at the chance," said Taylor, who launch the business on Saturday (5 June).

Despite the news of Portugal being relegated to the UK’s government amber list last Thursday (3 June), Taylor said he was pleasantly surprised at the number of local people who dropped by the store at the weekend.

"The travel industry has been hit really hard by the pandemic, but we know there is a huge pent-up demand," said Taylor. "When more destinations are eventually added to the green list, there will be a massive rush to get away.

"If there is one thing that the pandemic has shown us is that the role of the travel agent has never been so important. The value we add and the peace of mind we provide to customers is enormous and never more so than now with the changing landscape we are operating in."