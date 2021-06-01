Marsh: 'Of course we all love to jet away for some sunshine, but the UK has so much to offer'

Former Warner Leisure Hotels business development manager Ian Marsh has launched a new operation, which will offer coach operators wholesale rates on a range of UK domestic product.

Marsh, who has 40 years experience in the travel industry having worked for ICT Travel Wholesaler and Pontin’s Holidays, told TTG he set up the business to show people "what the UK has to offer".

"As a youngster, I grew up holidaying in the UK, which inspired me to work in the travel industry when leaving school – and after working in the industry for so long, I wanted to set up my own business," said Marsh.

"Of course we all love to jet away for some sunshine, but the UK has so much to offer, whether it be coastal, country or city."

The company will offer wholesale rates on theatre tickets, hotels, holiday parks and attractions to the coach and touring market.

Agents are encouraged to see what the business can do for them, although it won’t be able to offer commission in the first instance.