Fosun acquired the Cook brand last November, just weeks after Britain’s oldest and most iconic travel firm was liquidated on 23 September. Fosun held an 18% stake in Cook when it collapsed.



The Times now reports Cook is set to be relaunched as an OTA in June after hiring "a dozen" former Cook executives, predominantly those with a background in technology according to the paper.



Ahead of Cook’s collapse, there was speculation that Fosun – which was heavily involved in near £1 billion negotiations to save Cook – would look to rebuild the brand as wholly digital operation.