Cook's Club Adakoy in Marmaris is among those opening to UK travellers (Credit: Cook's Club)

Thomas Cook’s millennial hotel brand Cook’s Club will be relaunched in the UK this summer.

Cook’s Club was among the assets acquired by Chinese travel firm Fosun following the collapse of Thomas Cook in September 2019.



Fosun Tourism chief Jim Qian told TTG earlier this year the Cook’s Club brand would be used in China to cross-promote travel to Europe via its European brands.



Targeting a "new generation of travellers", with a focus on style, comfort, music, food and drink, several Cook’s Club hotels will be open to UK travellers this summer.



These include Cook’s Club Hersonissos in Crete and Cook’s Club Adakoy in Marmaris.