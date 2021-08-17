Thomas Cook’s Chinese parent Fosun plans to more than triple the size of its Cook-branded property portfolio over the next 18 months.
Fosun acquired the Cook’s Club and Casa Cook brands following Cook’s collapse in September 2019 and plans to bring the concepts to China.
It currently operates six Cook’s Club properties across the Med, as well as resorts hotels in Egypt’s El Gouna on the Red Sea and Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach on the Black Sea.
Casa Cook El Gouna, meanwhile, has been operating under Fosun since May 2020 and Casa Cook Rhodes since July 2020; Casa Cook North Coast in Egypt opened last month.
Fosun also contracted its first Cook’s Home property in July at Thai Woo Town in Chongli, China.
In a half-year (six months to 30 June) results announcement on Thursday (19 August), Fosun has now set out its plans to grow its Cook-branded hotel and resort operation.
"We plan to further expand Casa Cook, Cook’s Club, Cook’s Home and other derivative brands (if any) worldwide, with not less than 30 hotels (including the hotels already opened) by the end of 2023," said Fosun.
As of the end of June, Fosun had entered into franchise agreements with 14 hotels in the EMEA region, and four new management agreements in China.
It has also pledged to continue developing spin-off brands "based on niche interests" and widening the portfolio’s geographical spread.