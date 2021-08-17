Fosun acquired the Cook’s Club and Casa Cook brands following Cook’s collapse in September 2019 and plans to bring the concepts to China.



It currently operates six Cook’s Club properties across the Med, as well as resorts hotels in Egypt’s El Gouna on the Red Sea and Bulgaria’s Sunny Beach on the Black Sea.



Casa Cook El Gouna, meanwhile, has been operating under Fosun since May 2020 and Casa Cook Rhodes since July 2020; Casa Cook North Coast in Egypt opened last month.



Fosun also contracted its first Cook’s Home property in July at Thai Woo Town in Chongli, China.