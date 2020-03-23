After the cruise line had suspended its global operations and Zaandam was heading from Chile to Florida to access repatriation flights, a number of guests started suffering with flu-like symptoms.

As a precaution, all passengers were ordered to stay in their cabins.

There are now 53 out of 1,243 guests and 85 out of 586 crew who may have coronavirus, being treated by four doctors and four nurses.

Holland America has now confirmed that four older people have passed away.

Zaandam met up with sister ship Rotterdam on 26 March off the coast of Panama in order to receive medical supplies and healthcare staff.

Yesterday (27 March), the cruise line said plans were in the pipeline to move healthy passengers over to Rotterdam to quarantine there, with priority for people with inside staterooms who are over 70.

Guests who are ill, or in close contact with an infected person, are remaining on Zaandam with all the crew.

This is all being completed under strict protocols from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

A statement from the cruise line said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families and we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time."

It is still working with the Panamanian authorities on getting approval to transit the Panama Canal.