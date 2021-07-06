Grant Shapps is due to meet with his French counterpart shortly (Credit: Chris Karidis / Unsplash)

French transport minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari has told the BBC "things could ease soon" for British tourists wanting to visit the country.

A meeting has reportedly been fixed between Djebbari and British transport secretary Grant Shapps. The UK is currently on France’s orange list, while France is on the UK’s amber list.

"With the vaccination campaign advancing well in both France and UK there could be a co-ordinated decision soon to lift the UK from the orange list," said Djebbari.

"We are looking at the evolution of the health situation and want to make a decision as quickly as we can."

Currently, those who are fully vaccinated can enter France if they have evidence of a negative PCR test taken less than 72 hours before travel.

Unvaccinated arrivals must quarantine for seven days and then take another PCR test.