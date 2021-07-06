Currently the NHS QR code is not recognised by France’s TousAntiCovid app, so UK arrivals will have to present an NHS certificate as proof.



Because the UK is currently on France’s amber list, those who have not been fully vaccinated need to have an “essential reason” for travel to the country and they must self-isolate for seven days on arrival.



Fully vaccinated visitors do not need an essential reason to visit France and will not have to quarantine, but they do have to provide the correct documents to prove their vaccination status.



These travellers can prove their status by downloading a certificate through the main NHS app, rather than the NHS Covid-19 app, or the NHS website.