France is ahead of other European countries with its app development

France is ahead of other European countries with its app development

France has upgraded its Covid tracing app to include test results and vaccination certificates.

The TousAntiCovid app was launched in October and is a free download in seven languages, including English.

The Guardian reports the app has become the first in the EU to contain test results on mobile phones and that from 29 April, it will also carry vaccination certificates.

Those taking a Covid test in France will receive a text or email giving them access to online documents that can be downloaded or printed. Past vaccination and test details will be downloadable from mid-May, the paper said.

The app will generate a secure QR code with traveller details, type of test or vaccine and details of the doctor or laboratory, checkable against a national database.