France has announced it will soften its Covid border restrictions for a number of countries, including the UK.

Sky News reports the country’s foreign ministry has lifted a requirement for UK travellers to provide a compelling reason to travel to France.



Visitors will, however, still be required to test negative for Covid-19 before they travel.



International travel from the UK will resume from 17 May "at the earliest" subject to a review by the government’s Global Travel Taskforce, due on 12 April.



France’s tourism minister, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, said the country recognised the UK’s efforts to slow its Covid epidemic.

Lemoyne posted a string of tweets about the move on Thursday afternoon (11 March).