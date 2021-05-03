France has become the latest mainland European destination to impose travel restrictions on UK visitors owing to the spread of the Indian variant of Covid-19.

The French government confirmed on Wednesday (26 May) arrivals from the UK will, from Monday (31 May), have to quarantine for seven days.



It is unclear how long the requirement will remain in place, particularly with France planning to reopen to vaccinated visitors, including those from the UK, from 9 June, as well as those with evidence of a negative test for Covid-19.



The move by France comes after both Germany and Austria, in recent days, announced bans on direct UK flights, with Germany also imposing a two-week quarantine requirement on UK arrivals.