Travellers will no longer have to have a "compelling reason" to journey to France.



However, visitors will have to provide proof of a recent negative test for Covid-19, although this can be an antigen test rather than a more expensive PCR test.



Those wishing to travel to France must have had their second dose of an EU-approved Covid-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to departure.



They will be able to use the NHS app as evidence of their vaccination status.



Any children not yet eligible for a Covid jab travelling with vaccinated adults must also test negative for Covid-19 before setting off.