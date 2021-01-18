Fred Olsen announces no-risk deposits and top selling points for 2021

From no-risk deposits to ex-UK sailings and new ships, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is a great option for your clients dreaming of a cruise this year
With the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out across the UK and Ireland signifying a light at the end of the tunnel for leisure travel, many are expecting cruise holidays to make an almighty comeback in 2021. So whether it’s navigating the striking labyrinth that makes up Norway’s famous fjords, discovering the Mediterranean’s historic hotspots or going in search of the northern lights on an Arctic voyage your client has a hankering for, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is ready and waiting to make what cruise-lovers could only dream of in 2020 a reality.
The family-run cruise line’s smaller ships mean guests don’t need to worry about large crowds and can enjoy additional benefits such as access to smaller ports, speedy disembarkation and a personalised service onboard. Fred Olsen ships also allow guests to get even closer to their destinations, which are all hand-picked by the line’s planning team to feature on the line’s itineraries. And in 2021, these itineraries will all depart from and return to six regional ports in the UK: Southampton, Dover, Portsmouth, Rosyth, Liverpool and Newcastle.
Following an announcement last August that Black Watch and Boudicca were to be retired from the Fred Olsen fleet, new ships Borealis and Bolette will sail their inaugural voyages for the cruise line in late spring 2021. Set to depart from Liverpool and Dover respectively, their itineraries this year incorporate Norwegian, Spanish and Icelandic cruises, as well as a selection of UK and Ireland tours.
Balmoral will also be operating ex-UK itineraries this year, while Braemar is scheduled to resume fly-cruise itineraries in spring 2022.
To ensure customers feel confident booking and embarking on a Fred Olsen cruise this year, the line is promising “small ships, not small print” and an increased focus on health and safety. Its new Plain Sailing Guarantee offers flexibility with a no-risk deposit, which means clients can either have their deposit refunded or transferred to an alternative cruise without any admin fees if they change their mind about travelling before the final payment date. If a customer falls ill with Covid-19 and is unable to travel, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines will simply transfer the cruise or supply a sailing credit; and should Fred Olsen Cruise Lines have to cancel a cruise for any reason, it promises a full refund with “no quibbles”.
The cruise line is also working with Clia and government bodies to update its Safe Sailing Charter with health and safety protocols that all UK cruise lines will follow once the industry is given the green light to resume sailing.
To find out more about selling Fred Olsen cruises in 2021, visit the cruise line’s Travel Agent Centre.