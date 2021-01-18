Fred Olsen announces no-risk deposits and top selling points for 2021

With the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out across the UK and Ireland signifying a light at the end of the tunnel for leisure travel, many are expecting cruise holidays to make an almighty comeback in 2021. So whether it’s navigating the striking labyrinth that makes up Norway’s famous fjords, discovering the Mediterranean’s historic hotspots or going in search of the northern lights on an Arctic voyage your client has a hankering for, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines is ready and waiting to make what cruise-lovers could only dream of in 2020 a reality.

SELLING POINTS

The family-run cruise line’s smaller ships mean guests don’t need to worry about large crowds and can enjoy additional benefits such as access to smaller ports, speedy disembarkation and a personalised service onboard. Fred Olsen ships also allow guests to get even closer to their destinations, which are all hand-picked by the line’s planning team to feature on the line’s itineraries. And in 2021, these itineraries will all depart from and return to six regional ports in the UK: Southampton, Dover, Portsmouth, Rosyth, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Following an announcement last August that Black Watch and Boudicca were to be retired from the Fred Olsen fleet, new ships Borealis and Bolette will sail their inaugural voyages for the cruise line in late spring 2021. Set to depart from Liverpool and Dover respectively, their itineraries this year incorporate Norwegian, Spanish and Icelandic cruises, as well as a selection of UK and Ireland tours.