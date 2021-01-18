Fred Olsen has extended its pause in cruising until the end of June

Fred Olsen has cancelled all sailings until the end of June 2021 due to the continuing Covid-19 travel restrictions.

The cruise line had been due to resume sailing on 22 May and this further delay in the resumption of itineraries will affect 14 voyages.



Peter Deer, the line’s managing director, said: “We are constantly reviewing our back in service dates in line with the latest government guidance, and working closely with Clia and other industry bodies towards a return to sailing.



“This extra time allows us the opportunity to fully understand how the rollout in the vaccine affects the procedures we operate on board and ashore.