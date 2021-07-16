The ship - one of two acquired by Fred Olsen last September - is set to remain in the port while the problem is fixed.

“We recently upgraded our onboard technology, and although in our sea trials this worked perfectly, we have since identified a potential issue, which we are working hard to resolve,” said Fred Olsen managing director Peter Deer.

“The ship will need to remain in Portsmouth while this work takes place. As a result, we have taken the difficult but unavoidable decision to cancel Borealis’ next sailing, the five-night Scenic Orkney & Faroes cruise [from Liverpool].”

#Borealis update: The delayed departure from Portsmouth means we unfortunately won't arrive in Liverpool on schedule for our next cruise - S215. Therefore we have made the difficult decision to cancel this sailing. For more information, visit our website: https://t.co/I0jv12LWEV — Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines (@FredOlsenCruise) July 16, 2021

An update on the line’s website read: “We know how disappointed our guests will be, especially at such late notice, and we are so very sorry. Our team are now making calls to all guests who are affected, so please bear with us, we will be in touch very soon.”

“All guests, both onboard and those due to sail on the affected cruise, are being provided with regular updates on the situation,” added Deer.