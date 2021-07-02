The line will restart cruises on Monday afternoon (5 July) with new ship Borealis departing on its maiden voyage from Liverpool

The line will restart cruises on Monday afternoon (5 July) with new ship Borealis departing on its maiden voyage from Liverpool

Fred Olsen managing director Peter Deer has described the line’s resumption of sailing after 16 months “a truly momentous day”.

The line will restart cruises on Monday afternoon (5 July) with new ship Borealis departing on its maiden voyage from Liverpool.

The 1,360-guest vessel – acquired by Fred Olsen last summer alongside sister ship Bolette - will initially operate at 50% capacity.

Deer thanked “each and every member of our wonderful crew, our shoreside team and our trade partners” for their “hard work, dedication, passion and commitment” during the line’s suspension of sailing.

He also expressed gratitude to the line’s guests, “both new and returning” for the “support, patience and loyalty” they had shown.