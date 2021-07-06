Fred Olsen claims to have refurbished its new vessel Borealis without sending any materials to landfill

The 1,360-guest Borealis was one of two ships acquired in September and took its maiden voyage with the line last week.

The ship has undergone upgrades to public areas and guest cabins and the replacement of a number of bathrooms.

Working alongside Scottish-based waste management firm the Binn Group, Fred Olsen has recycle tiles into cement and materials for construction sites, carpet into wood blocks to create fuel and timber to make chipboard flooring.

Items such as bathtubs and panels, wood and pillows will also now be used to help create energy.

Hotel operations director Thomas Rennesland said: “Borealis is a beautiful ship, and while we wanted to make her our own, we also wanted to ensure that we were not wasteful.

“It makes us very proud to have achieved ‘zero to landfill’ for this project, and I would like to thank the Binn Group who have worked with us to help us achieve our goal.”



Brian Harkins, managing director of the Binn Group, added: “Working together we have not only provided the best solution for our customer but also the best solution for the planet.



“Carbon impact and sustainability is at the heart of what we do and Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines have been a pleasure to work with given that their values on sustainability and carbon align so well with our own.”