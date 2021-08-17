Fred Olsen has become the first cruise line to complete an international sailing from the UK since March 2020.
The line’s new ship Borealis returned to Britain on Monday morning (23 August) after carrying around 800 fully vaccinated guests on an itinerary to Iceland which set sail on 14 August.
The cruise called into Reykjavík, Ísafjörður, Eyjafjörður and Seyðisfjörður, and guests were able to leave the ship and explore ashore in organised excursions.
They were required to complete pre-registration forms and testing prior to arrival in Iceland and before returning to the UK.
Fred Olsen currently has two ships sailing, Borealis and its new flagship Bolette, both of which are offering more international sailings from September.
Claire Ward, the line’s director of product and customer service, said successfully completing the cruise had been “a big achievement not just for us, but for the cruise industry”.
“Being the first international sailing, this cruise was not without its challenges, but we worked very closely with the Icelandic authorities to ensure all went smoothly and, of course, safely, both for our guests and crew and those living and working in the ports we visited,” said Ward.
“It is the first time in 17 months that anyone has been able to explore overseas on a cruise again, and our destinations team worked closely with our shore tour providers to help as many guests as possible have safe yet genuine experiences ashore and enjoy the natural wonders of Iceland.
“This is a real milestone for Fred Olsen, and we can’t wait to welcome guests back on board for international sailings throughout the rest of the year and beyond.”