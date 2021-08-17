The line’s new ship Borealis returned to Britain on Monday morning (23 August) after carrying around 800 fully vaccinated guests on an itinerary to Iceland which set sail on 14 August.

The cruise called into Reykjavík, Ísafjörður, Eyjafjörður and Seyðisfjörður, and guests were able to leave the ship and explore ashore in organised excursions.

They were required to complete pre-registration forms and testing prior to arrival in Iceland and before returning to the UK.

Fred Olsen currently has two ships sailing, Borealis and its new flagship Bolette, both of which are offering more international sailings from September.

Claire Ward, the line’s director of product and customer service, said successfully completing the cruise had been “a big achievement not just for us, but for the cruise industry”.