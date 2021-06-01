The new cruises include a 34-night trip to the Caribbean and a 15-night itinerary around the Mediterranean, as well as a five-night Ireland cruise and a two-night “no port” short break.



The trips range from two to 38 nights in duration, with departures from Southampton and Liverpool. While guests can choose between a free all-inclusive drinks package or up to £250pp to spend on board.



Clare Ward, director of product and customer service at Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Now, more than ever, people are dreaming of their holidays and yearning to get their travels booked in for 2022, and we have been working closely with our destination partners and the UK government when it comes to our future itineraries.

“These sailings will also be a great opportunity for us to showcase our new ships, which is why we are pleased to offer an all-inclusive drinks package or on board spending credit, to help our guests make the most of the many newly-refurbished bars, lounges and facilities on board.”

Fred Olsen is offering “risk-free” deposits on all new bookings for 2021, 2022 and 2023 cruises as part of its Plain Sailing Guarantee, allowing customers to move their deposits to any other cruise within 12 months of their original sailing date.