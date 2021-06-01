The line is operating six cruises onboard its new ships Borealis and Bolette, with departures from Liverpool and Dover with sailings featuring calls in Leriwck and Kirkwall in Scotland and Falmouth and Portland on the south coast.

Guests can choose between an all-inclusive drinks package, offering selected house wines, beers, spirits and soft drinks, and their tips covered, or no single supplement, on each cruise – with solo sailings start from £699pp.



The flash sale was launched on Friday (4 June) and will run until Tuesday (8 June).



Fred Olsen’s director of product and customer service, Claire Ward, said: “This summer is set to be like no other when it comes to holidaying in the UK. Adding an all-inclusive drinks package is a great way to help our guests make the most of their time with us, and to enjoy the many facilities and new venues we have onboard our new ships. We also have a selection of cruises with no single supplements, designed especially for our solo travellers.

“A cruise offers a unique way to see so many wonderful destinations right on our doorstep. So if you’ve been looking for a UK break this summer, why not join us on board and see our wonderful British Isles from a whole new perspective?”