Fred Olsen has partnered with marine wildlife charity Orca to give guests booked on the line’s scenic "no port" sailings this summer an opportunity to learn more about the UK’s diverse marine eco-systems.

Orca experts will join several of Fred Olsen’s UK cruises this summer to help guests spot, identify and record data about the marine wildlife they see. They will also host onboard lectures and Q&A sessions.



Steve Jones, Orca head of partnerships, said: "British waters are incredibly rich with wildlife and to have the opportunity to celebrate and showcase them to Fred Olsen guests is something Orca is delighted to be involved in.



"Not only will our cruise conservationists be able to teach guests about the wonderful world of whales and dolphins around the UK, but they will also be able to collect important scientific data to help Orca protect them for future generations."