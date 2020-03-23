Staff at the cruise line moved out of its headquarters when prime minister Boris Johnson brought in a strict social distancing lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus around the UK.

Despite the change of scenery, its Guest Services, Reservations and Trade Support call centre teams are still on hand to help, Fred Olsen said.

The teams have shared pictures of homeworking with the caption ‘we are still here for you’.



"People like dealing with people, and we know that our guests like to have that point of contact with our team here, perhaps now more than ever," said Peter Deer, managing director at Fred Olsen.

He said the pictures "go some way to show [they are] real and caring": "Behind every call you make to us is the friendly face of one of our team members, who will be more than happy to talk through any questions you may have."