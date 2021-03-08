The programme will operate from Dover (pictured) and Liverpool this summer

Fred Olsen has unveiled a range of British Isles and scening sailings ahead of a proposed July restart.

The line’s Welcome Back programme will feature 11 cruises departing Dover and Liverpool this summer.



Sailings will take in the best of the British Isles, including Shetland and Orkney, and the Isles of Scilly.



New ship Borealis will be the first to set sail offering a three-night maiden voyage from Liverpool departing 5 July.



The line’s other new ship, Bolette, will depart on its maiden voyage from Dover on 16 August.