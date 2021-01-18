Fred Olsen has unveiled seven new Norway sailings set to feature as part of its full 2022/23 programme.
The late-winter, early-springtime trips include narrow fjord itineraries, and opportunities to see the Northern Lights.
Sailings will be available across all four Fred Olsen ships, with March-May departures from Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh (Rosyth).
These sailings will go on sale on Friday (29 January); bookings made before 1 March will qualify for a free drinks package upgrade or £280 onboard spend.
Fred Olsen expects to launch its full 2022/23 cruise programme in the spring.
"In Norway, our smaller-sized ships really come into their own," said Clare Ward, Fred Olsen director of product and customer service.
"[They] allow us to offer exceptional scenic sailings deep into the heart of the fjords, and to visit many wonderful destinations that can only be reached by smaller ships."