Borealis will visit Eidfjord as part of its 2022 programme

Fred Olsen has unveiled seven new Norway sailings set to feature as part of its full 2022/23 programme.

The late-winter, early-springtime trips include narrow fjord itineraries, and opportunities to see the Northern Lights.



Sailings will be available across all four Fred Olsen ships, with March-May departures from Southampton, Liverpool, Newcastle and Edinburgh (Rosyth).



These sailings will go on sale on Friday (29 January); bookings made before 1 March will qualify for a free drinks package upgrade or £280 onboard spend.



Fred Olsen expects to launch its full 2022/23 cruise programme in the spring.



"In Norway, our smaller-sized ships really come into their own," said Clare Ward, Fred Olsen director of product and customer service.



"[They] allow us to offer exceptional scenic sailings deep into the heart of the fjords, and to visit many wonderful destinations that can only be reached by smaller ships."