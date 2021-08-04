Amenities onboard include an all-weather pool, a two-tiered theatre, an auditorium, a gym, a sports centre, eight bars and six restaurants.



The 690-cabin vessel can hold up to 1,338 guests and 615 crew members at standard occupancy.

The sailing follows a refurbishment programme which saw public areas revamped, cabins updated, new bathrooms installed and new carpets laid throughout.





Peter Deer, managing director of Fred Olsen Cruise Lines, described the milestone as a "very important" day for the line.



"The team on board has worked incredibly hard to add our own Fred Olsen touches to the ship, with every element designed with the elegance and attention to detail that we are so well known for," he added.

"After many weeks of successful cruising, I am so proud to enhance our offering with a second new ship in the fleet today. I know that guests will love her just as much as we do, and our wonderful crew can’t wait to welcome guests, both new and returning, onboard."