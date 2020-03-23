Paul Hardwick, head of commercial at Fred Olsen Travel, will be representing the leisure sector as Advantage’s new non-executive board director.

He worked as a retail travel agent for seven years before starting his own independent agency from home in 2004.

It was bought by Fred Olsen in 2008, and Hardwick stayed on board to double the size of its retail business.

Hardwick now oversees commercials for the whole company, including more than 60 franchisees and online businesses, and runs the day-to-day operation of the retail shops.



"In his role at Fred Olsen, Paul has grown the business through his forward thinking and progressive approach to business and we look forward to working with him," said Steven Esom, chairman at Advantage Travel Partnership.

"These are unprecedented times and Paul’s experience will be a welcome addition to supporting the business and our overall strategic vision."

Hardwick said he has "enthusiasm, passion and experience" to bring to the Advantage role, which he will be taking up in September this year.