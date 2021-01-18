Freeth: 'The numbers we're seeing book for this year give us massive confidence'

New JG Travel Group boss Andy Freeth has told TTG he will be among the first to jump on one of the group’s coach tours, once domestic travel gets the green light to resume operations.

Freeth, who left If Only last July, took over as chief executive of National Holidays parent JG at the start of the year, trading the luxury long-haul sector for markets closer to home.



"People have said to me, ’Andy – coach holidays?’," said Freeth. "But these are fantastic products. I can’t wait to jump on one. I’ll be joining one of the very first tours when they go.



"I think the domestic market is going to thrive over the next few years, and we’re going to be there to make sure we are delivering great value for our customers."