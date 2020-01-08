French strikes to bring more travel chaos

Unions, including those representing air traffic controllers and rail signalling workers, are protesting president Emmanuel Macron’s introduction of a new universal pension scheme.

The country’s rail network, SNCF, has announced only one third of Transilien suburban services will be running, the metro is operating a reduced service, and Eurostar will be affected.

Euronews has reported there will be action in Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Lille and Rennes alongside the main action in Paris.

The Eiffel Tower has been closed for the day in light of the rallies, and there are already mobilisation calls for 11 January.

The French strikes have now been going on for 36 days.