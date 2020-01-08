TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
Search
User Menu
Remember me

New to TTG?

More

PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019

Topics
Events
Competitions
More

Hello! You are viewing your 1 free guest article this week

Please log in or join now for free, immediate and unlimited access to our award-winning online content. Find out more...

Join us
Already a member? Log in here

French strikes to bring more travel chaos

09 Jan 2020by Franki Berry

Strikes are expected to cause widespread disruption across the French transport network today (9 January). 

Eurostar will be impacted by the strikes
Eurostar will be impacted by the strikes

Unions, including those representing air traffic controllers and rail signalling workers, are protesting president Emmanuel Macron’s introduction of a new universal pension scheme.

 

The country’s rail network, SNCF, has announced only one third of Transilien suburban services will be running, the metro is operating a reduced service, and Eurostar will be affected.

 

Euronews has reported there will be action in Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Lille and Rennes alongside the main action in Paris.

 

The Eiffel Tower has been closed for the day in light of the rallies, and there are already mobilisation calls for 11 January.

 

The French strikes have now been going on for 36 days.

 

Related stories

Eurostar extends strike cancellations amid French strike actionEurostar extends strike cancellations amid French strike action
Eurostar slashes timetable amid French national strikesEurostar slashes timetable amid French national strikes
Eurostar to operate reduced schedule over ChristmasEurostar to operate reduced schedule over Christmas

An easyJet statement said the strikes started at 6pm on 8 January and will continue until 5:30am on 10 January.

 

"We expect that there will be delays and cancellations due to the industrial action, therefore we advise all customers to check the status of their flight on our flight tracker," it said.

 

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) has also changed its advice: "On Thursday 9 January and Saturday 11 January there will be a further call by unions for widespread industrial action and demonstrations across France, including to transport.

 

"If you’re due to travel on these days, check with your travel operator for further information. Avoid demonstrations wherever possible and follow the advice of the local authorities."

Little Black Book: Eurostar International

Find contacts in TTG's Little Black Book

 

Eurostar International

 

We travel direct to some of the continent's most exciting cities, including Paris, Lille, Brussels, Rotterdam and Amsterdam.

AirAirlinesDestinationsEuropeEurostarFranceGovernmentManagementRailstrike
Email feedback@ttgmedia.com and let us know your thoughts or leave a comment below
Please sign in to comment.

Recommended For You

Competitions

Win a trip to Southern California with British Airways & Hertz

Win a trip to Southern California with British Airways & Hertz

08 Jan 2020
Play Tampa Treasure Chaser to win one of three $50 Mastercards or 50 pots of pirate treasure

Play Tampa Treasure Chaser to win one of three $50 Mastercards or 50 pots of pirate treasure

07 Jan 2020
Win a fam trip place to Saint Lucia

Win a fam trip place to Saint Lucia

06 Jan 2020
Win a five-star fam trip to Malaysia with Malaysia Airlines

Win a five-star fam trip to Malaysia with Malaysia Airlines

26 Dec 2019
VIEW ALL

Our Next Events

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

TTG Luxury Travel Awards

28 Feb 2020Rosewood, London
TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

TTG New to Touring & Adventure Festival

23 Mar 2020Thinktank, Birmingham Science Museum
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies

30 Apr 2020The Vox, Birmingham
The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

The Travel Industry Awards by TTG

10 Sep 2020Magazine London
TTG - Travel Trade Gazette
For Smarter, Better, Fairer Travel
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU