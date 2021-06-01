Fully vaccinated Britons could soon be allowed to return from amber list countries without having to quarantine, according to national media reports.

The plan to potentially reduce restrictions through the government’s traffic light system is said to be at an “early stage” but will offer some hope to the beleaguered travel industry.

Meanwhile, there are warnings hotels in top destinations will fill up with visitors from other countries this summer unless the UK government adds more countries to the green list.

A legal challenge is also set to be launched over the “lack of transparency” in the government’s traffic light system.

Return of holidays if you are vaccinated

The government is considering plans to allow UK holidaymakers who have been fully vaccinated against Covid to avoid having to quarantine on their return from countries on the amber list this summer. The proposals to open up international travel further for vaccinated Britons are said to be at an “early stage”. (The Daily Telegraph)

More on this story.

Brits warned hotels will be fully booked this summer

UK holidaymakers hoping for a late summer bargain to popular short-haul destinations could be left disappointed as hotel rooms are being snapped up by other Europeans, according to Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary, who added the UK was “being left behind” as other countries reduced travel restrictions.

(The Sun)

Legal challenge over traffic light system

The airport group, which also owns Stansted and East Midlands, and low-cost carrier Ryanair are launching a legal case against the UK government calling for “more transparency” on how the government decides which countries are placed on the quarantine-free green list. (BBC News)



More on this story.

Staycation warning as Cornwall sees rates rise

Covid cases are surging in the UK holiday hotspot of Cornwall. Infections in the county have risen tenfold in just a week following the half-term holiday and the hosting of the G7 conference last weekend. This includes localised outbreaks in St Ives and Falmouth. (The i)

Summer Covid deaths predictions downgraded

The number of people expected to die or need hospital treatment due to Covid this summer has been revised downwards “by thousands” after research showed vaccines were more effective than originally thought. The data will raise hopes the delayed removing of final restrictions can go ahead on 19 July. (The Times)

Shock plans to work from home forever

Millions of employees could be given the right to work from home after the pandemic under plans being considered by ministers. The policy would mean that employers could no longer insist on staff going to the office unless their attendance can be shown to be essential. (The Daily Mail)

Bar on commercial evictions extended

The Treasury has moved to extend the ban on commercial evictions until March 2022 as the government seeks to help businesses to survive through the rest of the coronavirus pandemic following the four-week delay to the final lifting of all restrictions. (Financial Times)