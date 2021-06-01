Malta will move to the green list from 30 June as part of the latest government review

Malta has been added to England’s green list for quarantine-free travel from 30 June while the Balearic islands and Madeira have been moved to the green watchlist.

Several Caribbean destinations including Antigua, Barbuda, Dominica, Barbados, Grenada Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Montserrat will move from amber to join the green watchlist, which indicates that a destination is in danger of moving to the amber list.

The moves were announced by transport secretary Grant Shapps via Twitter and come into effect from 4am on Wednesday (30 June). He also announced that those who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to quarantine when returning from amber list countries from later this summer.

In another move Israel and Jerusalem will also move from the green list to the green watchlist.

Several countries - Eritrea, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Mongolia, Tunisia and Uganda – have been added to the red list to “safeguard domestic vaccine rollout”.





The full list of countries joining the green list from amber is:

Anguilla

Antigua

Balearic islands (Formentera, Ibiza, Majorca, Menorca)

Barbados

Barbuda

Bermuda

British Antarctic Territory

British Indian Ocean Territory

British Virgin Islands

Cayman Islands

Dominica

Grenada

Madeira

Malta

Montserrat

Pitcairn Islands

Turks and Caicos Islands

All these countries will be on the green watchlist, except for Malta.