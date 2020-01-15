LGBT+ Explored, which features the US, Mexico and the Caribbean, can be overbranded by agents to send to clients and is designed to help the trade identify Funway destinations, hotels and resorts where LGBT+ customers would feel “particularly welcomed and comfortable”.



Malcolm Davies, Funway’s product destination manager, said the initiative was prompted by Funway’s partnership with TTG LGBT on its diversity and inclusion campaign last year.

“It’s not just about paying lip service, we really wanted to show we had a commitment to it,” he said.

“The intention is to focus on the Funway destinations agents can recommend to clients, with hotels we know will give our clients a warm welcome.”