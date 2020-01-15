Funway Holidays has launched an agent microsite focused on LGBT+-friendly destinations and hotels.
LGBT+ Explored, which features the US, Mexico and the Caribbean, can be overbranded by agents to send to clients and is designed to help the trade identify Funway destinations, hotels and resorts where LGBT+ customers would feel “particularly welcomed and comfortable”.
Malcolm Davies, Funway’s product destination manager, said the initiative was prompted by Funway’s partnership with TTG LGBT on its diversity and inclusion campaign last year.
“It’s not just about paying lip service, we really wanted to show we had a commitment to it,” he said.
“The intention is to focus on the Funway destinations agents can recommend to clients, with hotels we know will give our clients a warm welcome.”
This, he said, was especially important in the Caribbean, where homosexuality is still illegal on some islands.
“Aruba and Curacao are liberal, while the Dominican Republic is coming through – that’s been a change around,” said Davies.
Hawaii is cited as ideal for a romantic holiday, with an urban scene in Oahu but with Kauai as a quieter retreat, while on mainland US, Provincetown, on the New England coast, is described as “an LGBT+ pearl”.
Philadelphia is also highlighted for its nightlife and Philly Pride in June. The trade-only operator will increase agent marketing of LBGT+ Explored in March once peaks is over.
“I think many agents will welcome this kind of support,” Davies said.