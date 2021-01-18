Four members of Tui’s East Midlands crew have been reunited, putting their skills to good use at a vaccination centre local to the airport while they remain on furlough.

Cabin crew Jayne Standen and Angela Sewell, along with cabin manager Peter Lancaster and Julie Long, answered the NHS’s call last year for crew to join the country’s vaccination effort owing to their expertise and medical training.



After completing their online training and supervised jabs, the quartet – who have been flying together since 2008 – joined the vaccination team at the Richard Herrod Centre in Carlton, Nottingham, last month.



“It’s an honour to be recognised for our training and to help prevent so many people, including Tui customers, from getting Covid," said Standen.



"Everyone is so grateful for what we’re doing for them. We hope every jab we give is a step closer to being able to take people on holiday again.”